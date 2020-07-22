Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hartford Police Seek Help With Cold Case Murder

Kristin Palpini
Narcisco DeJesus was murdered in 1989.
Hartford Police are seeking the public’s help in breaking a cold case murder from 1989.

Who killed Narcisco DeJesus on May 18, 1989 is still a mystery Hartford Police are trying to solve.

On that day, police responded to the area of 439 Farmington Ave. for a one-car motor vehicle accident, police said. After being transported to the hospital, staff discovered that DeJesus, who had been driving the car, had a single stab wound in his heart. Dejesus died a week later and his death was classified as a homicide, police said.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Cold Case Tip Line, (860) 722-8477.

