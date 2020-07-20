Hartford Man Is Sentenced To Two Years For Illegal Firearm Possession

A Hartford man has been sentenced to two years imprisonment for possession of an illegal firearm.

Noel Perez, 23, of Hartford, was sentenced July 20 in U.S. District Court New Haven to 24 months imprisonment followed by three years of parole for illegally possessing a firearm, the Connecticut State Attorney’s Office said.

Perez has prior federal convictions. In Connecticut, it is illegal for a person with felony convictions to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

Perez’s criminal history includes felony convictions for assault, burglary, and larceny, the state attorney’s office said.

On May 29, 2018, Hartford Police stopped Perez while he was driving on Wadsworth Street. A search of his vehicle revealed a loaded Sig Sauer P2022 0.04 caliber handgun, which had a laser sight attached to its barrel, court documents stated.

On Dec. 4, 2018, Perez pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the state attorney’s office said.

While out on bond, Hartford Police arrested Perez on Nov. 20, 2019. According to police, when Perez was apprehended, a body search revealed $892 in cash and a wax paper sleeve containing white powder that field-tested positive for heroin. A gun was discovered in the driveway where he and two other people had stood before they ran from police, the attorney’s office said. Perez’s bond was subsequently revoked.

The investigation was conducted by the Hartford Police Department and FBI.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.