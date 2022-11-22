Hartford Man Accused Of Stabbing Victim In Back At New Britain Bus Station, Police Report

A 23-year-old man was charged with assault after police said he stabbed a man at a bus station in Connecticut.

Troopers in Hartford County received a report of an assault at the downtown New Britain Fastrak Station at about 2:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, Connecticut State Police said.

Authorities located the suspect, identified as Joseph Falcon, of Hartford, and found a pocket knife and about 193 packets of suspected fentanyl while conducting a safety patdown of him, police said.

Authorities said Falcon and the victim were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

State Police said the victim told investigators he had been at the station with a group of people when Falcon, who was not known to the group, approached them and joined their conversation.

The victim said Falcon's behavior made him uncomfortable, and Falcon was asked to leave multiple times, police reported.

The victim reported that Falon began making threats and displayed a knife, State Police said.

He allegedly charged at the victim several times before stabbing him in the back, causing minor injuries, authorities said.

Police said Falcon was charged with:

Second-degree breach of peace

Second-degree assault

Possession of a controlled substance

He was held on a $50,000 cash/surety bond and taken to Hartford Correctional Center pending his arraignment, State Police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.