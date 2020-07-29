Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Hartford Landlord Decapitated In Samurai Sword Attack Over Rent

Kristin Palpini
The attack happened in the landlord's Asylum Avenue home. (Photo illustration, not the actual weapon used in the crime.)
The attack happened in the landlord's Asylum Avenue home. (Photo illustration, not the actual weapon used in the crime.) Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Hartford man is facing murder charges after he decapitated his landlord with a samurai sword over a rent dispute.

Jerry David Thompson, 42, of Hartford was arrested Monday, July 27, the day after Victor King was found slashed to death in his Asylum Avenue home, The Hartford Courant is reporting. 

Thompson had been renting a room from King. Thompson had allegedly threatened King with the sword on July 25, police said. The following day, friends who could not reach King alerted police, who then found the body.

Thompson is being held on a $2 million bond, police said.

