Hands Are Burned On Baby Found In Dumpster; Police Detain Suspect

Police are preparing to bring charges against a woman over the discovery of an 8-month-old baby who was found in a Dumpster Monday, Oct. 12.

The woman with pending charges is 24 years old, from Hamden, and not the mother of the baby, New Haven Police said.

At around 9 p.m. Monday, police said they had detained the woman at the city’s police headquarters.

The baby remains at the hospital where she is being treated for burns to both hands, police said.

“While detectives have determined the Handen woman put the baby in the Dumpster, investigators have not yet determined who is responsible for the child’s injuries,” police said.

Police are in contact with the child’s mother.

On Monday, maintenance workers found the baby at the Presidential Gardens apartments around 2 p.m., police said. The low-income apartment complex includes at 573 Dixwell Ave., 200 Shelton Ave., and 160 Hazel St., police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police at (203) 946-6304.

