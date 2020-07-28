Farmington Police Investigate 'Malicious' Mail Sent to Racial Equity Taskforce

Farmington Police are investigating ‘malicious’ racist mail that has been sent to a member of the Farmington Racial Equality Taskforce.

The Farmington Town Council announced Tuesday, July 28, that a member of the task force was targetted by hateful mail, describing it as both “disgusting” and “malicious.” The Town Council put out a statement decrying the offense.

“The actions of the individual are not a representation of the Farmington Comunity and we feel it is imperative that the Town publicly and vehemently denounces this behavior and take all available action,” the statement said. “We stand with the victim of this hateful act and with the entire Black community of Farmington.”

Town police are seeking the origin of the letter, which was received on July 26, police said. The department is working with the U.S. Postal Service on the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police at (860) 675-2462 and reference case #20-10018.

The Racial Equity Taskforce has 12 members and includes representatives from the Town Council, high school, and Board of Health as well as community members. A liaison from the police department is a non-voting member of the taskforce.

