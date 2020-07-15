Family Offers $10K Reward For Information On Missing West Hartford Teen

Police are searching for a West Hartford teen who has gone missing.

Meanwhile, the boy’s family is offering $10,000 for information leading to his whereabouts and location.

Jonathan Benjamin Adams, 14, was last seen on July 11. He was discovered missing from his family's home in Augusta, West Virginia, early in the morning on July 12, according to the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia.

Adams is about 5”2’, 96 lbs., with black hair, police said. There is no definitive clothing description that he may be wearing and he is not believed to be in possession of a cell phone or other trackable electronic devices.

Anyone with information on Adams, or his location, is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (304) 822-3894 or call 911. Anonymous tips can be left on the sheriff’s website, www.hampshirecountysheriffwv.com.

So far, law enforcement and rescue officials in West Virginia have searched a 130-acre area near Adams’ home. It did not turn up any clues, police said. A nearby lake was also scanned with sonar equipment to no avail.

Although from Connecticut, Adams has been visiting family in West Virginia since March, police said.

