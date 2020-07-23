Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ex-con From Stamford Gets 18 Months In Prison For Illegally Owning/Selling A Pistol

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The illegal possession of a firearm has landed a Stamford man 18 months in prison.

Kevin Genis, 27, was sentenced July 23 in U.S. District Court to 18 months in prison as well as three years of parole. He was facing a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Genis’ sentence stems from a May 28, 2019 incident in which he sold an undercover law enforcement agent a Century Arms International 7.62 caliber AK pistol and 10 rounds of ammunition for $900, the state Attorney’s Office said.

With prior felony convictions to his name, Genis is not allowed to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce. Genis was on probation from a previous conviction when he illegally possessed and sold the pistol. He was arrested on June 27, 2019. He pleaded guilty today, July 23, to one count of possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

