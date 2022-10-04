Erratic Driving Traffic Stop In Enfield Leads To Discovery Of Stolen Handgun, Police Say

A 51-year-old man is facing charges after police said he was found in possession of a stolen handgun during a traffic stop in Connecticut.

Troopers in Hartford County received a report of an erratic vehicle on I-91 southbound near Exit 46 in Enfield at about 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police were told that the vehicle traveled off the Exit 44 ramp and stopped on the right shoulder, according to the report.

Responding troopers requested the driver's license and other motor vehicle information, and the driver refused to provide it, police said.

Troopers reported observing signs of possible intoxication during the interaction and directed the driver to exit the vehicle.

The driver, who was later identified as Jose Marti-Martinez, of Bloomfield, resisted the troopers' efforts to remove him from the vehicle, police said.

He was arrested and taken to an area hospital after requesting medical treatment for a preexisting condition, authorities said.

Police said investigators also found that Marti-Martinez was in possession of a handgun that had been reported stolen.

Authorities said Marti-Martinez was eventually discharged from the hospital and charged with:

Criminal attempt to assault a public safety employee

Second-degree threatening

Second-degree criminal mischief

Interfering with an officer

Criminal possession of a firearm, ammunition, or electronic defense weapon

Stealing a firearm

Carrying a firearm while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drug

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Weapons in vehicles

Operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs

Improper parking

He was held on a $30,000 cash/surety bond and was set to be arraigned on Monday, Oct. 3, police said.

