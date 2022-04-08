Contact Us
Police & Fire

Eight Nabbed For Allegedly Selling Drugs In Bust At Hartford Business

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
Some of the items seized during the bust.
Some of the items seized during the bust. Photo Credit: Hartford Police Department

Eight people have been arrested for allegedly selling drugs in Connecticut.

The bust went down around 7 p.m., Thursday, April 7 at a Hartford business called Hot Mama's, following a long investigation into illegal drug sales, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police.

Seized during the search included:

  • Four firearms
  • More than $30,000 in cash
  • 145 pounds of marijuana
  • 160 bags of fentanyl
  • 14 grams of cocaine
  • Hundreds of THC edibles and candy bars
  • Two pounds of hallucinogenic mushrooms
  • 100 bottles of liquid THC 
  • 50 bottles of “Lean”

In total, eight people were arrested:

  • Julio Fajardo of Bethel (Fairfield County)
  • Savannah Royce of Bondsville, Massachusetts
  • Parris Darden of Springfield, Massachusetts
  • Alfred Hammonds of Chester, Pennsylvania
  • Jimmy Ball of Manchester (Hartford County)
  • Sherrold Lee of Manchester (Hartford County)
  • Brian Kreidler of Andover (Tolland County)
  • Jonathan Handy of Dorchester, Massachusetts

Also helping during the search included:

  • The FBI
  • Connecticut State Police
  • Department of Revenue Services

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

