Eight Nabbed For Allegedly Selling Drugs In Bust At Hartford Business

Eight people have been arrested for allegedly selling drugs in Connecticut.
The bust went down around 7 p.m., Thursday, April 7 at a Hartford business called Hot Mama's, following a long investigation into illegal drug sales, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police.
Seized during the search included:
- Four firearms
- More than $30,000 in cash
- 145 pounds of marijuana
- 160 bags of fentanyl
- 14 grams of cocaine
- Hundreds of THC edibles and candy bars
- Two pounds of hallucinogenic mushrooms
- 100 bottles of liquid THC
- 50 bottles of “Lean”
In total, eight people were arrested:
- Julio Fajardo of Bethel (Fairfield County)
- Savannah Royce of Bondsville, Massachusetts
- Parris Darden of Springfield, Massachusetts
- Alfred Hammonds of Chester, Pennsylvania
- Jimmy Ball of Manchester (Hartford County)
- Sherrold Lee of Manchester (Hartford County)
- Brian Kreidler of Andover (Tolland County)
- Jonathan Handy of Dorchester, Massachusetts
Also helping during the search included:
- The FBI
- Connecticut State Police
- Department of Revenue Services
The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).
