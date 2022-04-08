Eight Nabbed For Allegedly Selling Drugs In Bust At Hartford Business

Eight people have been arrested for allegedly selling drugs in Connecticut.

The bust went down around 7 p.m., Thursday, April 7 at a Hartford business called Hot Mama's, following a long investigation into illegal drug sales, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police.

Seized during the search included:

Four firearms

More than $30,000 in cash

145 pounds of marijuana

160 bags of fentanyl

14 grams of cocaine

Hundreds of THC edibles and candy bars

Two pounds of hallucinogenic mushrooms

100 bottles of liquid THC

50 bottles of “Lean”

In total, eight people were arrested:

Julio Fajardo of Bethel (Fairfield County)

Savannah Royce of Bondsville, Massachusetts

Parris Darden of Springfield, Massachusetts

Alfred Hammonds of Chester, Pennsylvania

Jimmy Ball of Manchester (Hartford County)

Sherrold Lee of Manchester (Hartford County)

Brian Kreidler of Andover (Tolland County)

Jonathan Handy of Dorchester, Massachusetts

Also helping during the search included:

The FBI

Connecticut State Police

Department of Revenue Services

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

