East Hartford Woman, 33, Killed After Compact SUV Crashes Down Embankment In Glastonbury

Connecticut State Police are investigating an overnight crash that left a 33-year-old woman dead.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 in Hartford County.

A 2015 Nissan Rogue was traveling in Glastonbury on Route 2 westbound, east of Exit 8, in the left lane of two when the driver lost control of vehicle, according to Connecticut State Police.

The Nissan then traveled to the left, entered the left shoulder, drove through the wire rope guardrail adjacent to the left shoulder, and went down an embankment within the median, police said.

The Rogue came to an uncontrolled final rest within the median at the bottom of the embankment.

The woman, identified as Rosalee Boudreau of East Hartford, sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Nissan was towed from the scene due to disabling damage.

Any witness to the crash is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at Troop H at 860-534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

"If you have a vehicle equipped with a dashcam, and you were driving through the area at the time of the collision, you are also asked to contact Trooper Dean," state police said.

