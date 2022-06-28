Contact Us
Breaking News: More Than 600 Bags Of Heroin Seized During Enfield Traffic Stop
Don't Fall For It: CT State Police Issue Alert For Text Message Scam

Nicole Valinote
An example of the scam texts
Connecticut State Police issued an alert after receiving reports of a new text message scam.

The Connecticut Department of Social Services reported on Monday, June 27, that it has received reports of people receiving texts claiming to be from a State of Connecticut email address.

The department also provided a photo of one of the scam messages.

"DSS is not sending text messages for any programs at this time," the department said. 

Connecticut State Police said the sender should be ignored and blocked. 

Police said anyone who responded to these texts and provided EBT information should call 1-888-328-2666 to cancel the card and request a new one.

