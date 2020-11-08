Dispute Over Leaf-Blowing Leads To Arrest

A dispute between neighbors over leaf-blowing led to a Milford man’s arrest, Wed., Aug. 6.

Police responded to a Glen Street residence Wednesday at around 5 p.m. to find neighbors arguing about whether one of them blew leaves toward the other’s lawn.

One of the neighbors, a 76-year-old man, allegedly threatened to have someone break the other person’s legs due to them blowing leaves towards his yard.

The man was arrested for second-degree threatening.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.