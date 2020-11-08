Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Breaking News: COVID-19: First Fines For Violating CT Travel Advisory Issued
Police & Fire

Dispute Over Leaf-Blowing Leads To Arrest

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
A dispute between neighbors over leaf-blowing led to a Milford man’s arrest, Wed., Aug. 6.
A dispute between neighbors over leaf-blowing led to a Milford man’s arrest, Wed., Aug. 6. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A dispute between neighbors over leaf-blowing led to a Milford man’s arrest, Wed., Aug. 6.

Police responded to a Glen Street residence Wednesday at around 5 p.m. to find neighbors arguing about whether one of them blew leaves toward the other’s lawn.

One of the neighbors, a 76-year-old man, allegedly threatened to have someone break the other person’s legs due to them blowing leaves towards his yard.

The man was arrested for second-degree threatening. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hartford Daily Voice!

Serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.