DCF Worker Nabbed For Protecting Hartford Mother Wanted For Child Sex Trafficking, Police Say

A Connecticut Department of Children and Families worker has been charged with helping a mother who is wanted on child sex trafficking offenses, escape being arrested.

The incident began in Hartford around 4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, when police were notified the wanted mother was at the DCF offices.

The mother, who was not named by police to protect the child's identity, was visiting with her 4-year-old child when officers arrived to arrest her, said Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police.

Responding officers developed information confirming that the woman with the felony warrant was in the building, but were refused assistance by staff, Boisvert said.

While officers were investigating, the woman's assigned social worker, Melisa Roberson, age 42, of Hartford, snuck the woman and her 4-year-old child out of the building through a rear exit and drove her to another location after notifying her that the police were looking for her, he added.

"It should be noted that the female was allowed only supervised visits at the DCF facility and that Roberson was aware that the female’s parental rights had been removed due to the investigation of suspected child sexual abuse and trafficking, Boisvert said.

Through DCF administration, Roberson was convinced to return to DCF headquarters where she was immediately taken into custody, he added.

The mother also returned to the facility where she was placed into custody for the warrant, Boisvert said.

The 4-year-old child was safely returned to the foster parent, police said.

Both parties were transported to detention for processing.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

