Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Police & Fire

CT Woman Arrested For Allegedly Letting Minors Have Alcohol In Her Home

Kristin Palpini
Empty beer bottles
Empty beer bottles Photo Credit: Santeri Viinamäki, CC BY-SA 4.0, commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=49775591

A Connecticut woman has been arrested for allegedly allowing minors to drink alcohol in her home.

Amy J. Cooper, 50, of Milford, turned herself in to Milford Police on Friday, Oct. 16, in regard to an active warrant for her arrest, police said.

On May 15, Cooper allegedly allowed people “minors” to be in possession of alcohol, police said. On May 19, Milford Police got a tip about the incident from Woodbridge Police. Upon investigation, police decided to press charges.

The official charge against Cooper is permitting a minor to illegally possess liquor, police said.

Cooper was released on a $25,000 bond and is expected to appear in Milford Court on Nov. 23. 

In Connecticut, it is illegal to knowingly allow a minor to possess alcohol in your home. A first-time offense is an infraction, but after that, a person found guilty can face up to a year in jail as well as fines. 

In neighboring Massachusetts, the laws are a little different. A parent or guardian can furnish their child with alcohol, but no other minors. Under no other circumstances can an adult provide alcohol to a child or knowingly let them drink in their homes. If a parent or guardian overserves their child to the point of injury, they can be held legally accountable.

