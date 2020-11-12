Court Victims' Advocate Arrested On Child Pornography Charge

A man whose job it was to advocate for victim’s rights in Connecticut courts has been charged with distributing child sexual abuse material.

On Friday, Dec. 11, Robert Eccleston, 56, of Canton, was arrested and charged with a federal crime: distribution of child pornography, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Connecticut.

Under the online handle “hartfordctguy,” Eccleston allegedly distributed images and videos of child sexual abuse against victims as young as toddlers through the instant messaging platform Kik.

At the time of his arrest, Eccleston was employed as a victim services advocate for the Hartford Superior Court. Victim advocates typically guide victims through the court process and their rights as well as help them connect with available community services.

Eccleston is facing up to 20 years in prison if found guilty. He is being detained pending a hearing scheduled for Monday, Dec. 14, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Among the agencies that investigated, arrested, and are prosecuting Eccleston are the FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office, and Avon Police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.