Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Police & Fire

Court Victims' Advocate Arrested On Child Pornography Charge

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Justice
Justice Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: Frank Vincentz

A man whose job it was to advocate for victim’s rights in Connecticut courts has been charged with distributing child sexual abuse material.

On Friday, Dec. 11, Robert Eccleston, 56, of Canton, was arrested and charged with a federal crime: distribution of child pornography, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Connecticut.

Under the online handle “hartfordctguy,” Eccleston allegedly distributed images and videos of child sexual abuse against victims as young as toddlers through the instant messaging platform Kik.

At the time of his arrest, Eccleston was employed as a victim services advocate for the Hartford Superior Court. Victim advocates typically guide victims through the court process and their rights as well as help them connect with available community services. 

Eccleston is facing up to 20 years in prison if found guilty. He is being detained pending a hearing scheduled for Monday, Dec. 14, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Among the agencies that investigated, arrested, and are prosecuting Eccleston are the FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office, and Avon Police.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hartford Daily Voice!

Serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.