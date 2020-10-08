Connecticut's 'Main' Crack, Oxycodone Dealer Gets Six Years In Prison

The leader of a New Haven crack cocaine and oxycodone drug ring has been sentenced to six years in federal prison.

Jermayne Butler - aka: “Main,” “Main Live,” “Liver” - age 39, of New Haven, was sentenced Monday, Aug. 10 to 78 months in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Connecticut.

In August of 2019, Butler pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, cocaine base “cack,” the Attorney’s Office said. Butler has been released on a $200,000 bond and is to report to prison in 90 days.

The sentence stems from a seven-month investigation, that started in 2017, into Butler’s drug dealing and his associates. The investigation included wiretaps, surveillance, and 13 controlled purchases of narcotics, the Attorney’s Office said.

On Feb. 6, 2018, law enforcement officials arrested Butler as well as several of his associates. They then searched seven properties in New Haven and Hamden. Police seized seven firearms, ammunition, about 100 grams of crack, and about $14,000, the Attorney’s Office said.

Two days later, a jury indicted Butler and 18 other people on various offenses related to the drug trafficking scheme. All have been convicted, the Attorney’s Office said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.