Charges Filed Against Mother Of 4-Year-Old Boy Run Over With Truck

Charges have been filed after a four-year-old boy was fatally crushed by a truck.

The incident happened in June, but charges were not filed until December while an investigation was underway.

The boy’s mother, Ashley Czerepak, and the man driving a truck, Jonathan Riches, were both charged in connection with the incident, according to Western Mass News.

The accident happened in Enfiled in June while Riches was using the weight of his truck - driving back and forth - to pack down a pad of crushed stone. The mother was in the passenger’s seat and the boy was in the truck bed, but fell out and was run over by the truck.

Riches has been charged with misconduct of a motor vehicle and risk of injury to a child. Czerepack was charged with risk of injury to a child.

The two are expected to make court appearances in February 2021.

