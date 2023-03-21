Carjacking Suspect Pushes Woman Out Of Vehicle, Leaves It In Hartford: Still On Loose

Police are searching for a man who forced a woman out of her car and stole it before leaving the vehicle in Hartford.

The incident happened in Hartford County on Monday, March 20 around 2:10 p.m., when police responded to 100 Executive Square in Wethersfield for a reported carjacking, according to Wethersfield Police.

Upon arriving, an elderly woman told police that a white or Hispanic man got into her 2011 Nissan Versa through the passenger door as she was parking and told her to take him home.

The victim then refused and the suspect said that he had a gun, despite never showing it. The suspect then pushed the woman out of her vehicle before driving away from the scene.

The woman was evaluated by first responders, but was luckily uninjured, according to authorities.

After the carjacking, the woman's car was entered as a stolen vehicle. Several hours later, around 9:10 p.m., her Nissan Versa was found unoccupied in Hartford by the Hartford Police Auto Theft Task Force. The car was then seized by police for evidence processing.

In the wake of the carjacking, the Wethersfield PD is asking residents to remain "alert and vigilant" as authorities investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lieutenant Gustavo Rodriguez at 860-721-2872.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

