Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Breaking News: Eversource Customers Hit With Increase On Their Electric Bills
Police & Fire

Bridgeport Man With Three Warrants Is Arrested On Sexual Assault Charges

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Lawrence Daddario III had three warrants out for his arrest when Milford Police arrested him in connection with an alleged sexual assault.
Lawrence Daddario III had three warrants out for his arrest when Milford Police arrested him in connection with an alleged sexual assault. Photo Credit: Milford Police

A man with three outstanding warrants was arrested by Milford Police, Tuesday, July 28, in connection with a domestic violence incident.

Police discovered the man was also wanted on three outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Lawrence Daddario III, 29, Bridgeport, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, disorderly conduct, and three probation violations, police said.

Daddario is being held on a $650,000 bond.

Milford Police began an investigation into Daddario on May 12, when they were called to the Motel 6 on Schoolhouse Road for a report of a domestic violence incident. An arrest warrant for Daddario was issued soon thereafter. This warrant was in addition to the three other warrants issued when Daddario allegedly violated his probation. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hartford Daily Voice!

Serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.