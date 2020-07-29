Bridgeport Man With Three Warrants Is Arrested On Sexual Assault Charges

A man with three outstanding warrants was arrested by Milford Police, Tuesday, July 28, in connection with a domestic violence incident.

Police discovered the man was also wanted on three outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Lawrence Daddario III, 29, Bridgeport, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, disorderly conduct, and three probation violations, police said.

Daddario is being held on a $650,000 bond.

Milford Police began an investigation into Daddario on May 12, when they were called to the Motel 6 on Schoolhouse Road for a report of a domestic violence incident. An arrest warrant for Daddario was issued soon thereafter. This warrant was in addition to the three other warrants issued when Daddario allegedly violated his probation.

