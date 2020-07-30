Arrest Made In Samurai Sword Attack That Left A Hartford Landlord Decapitated

A man accused of decapitating his landlord with a samurai sword has been arrested and is being held on a $2 million bond.

Jerry Thompson is being charged with killing his roommate and landlord Victor King in his Asylum Street house.

King told police on Saturday, July 25, that Thompson had threatened him with the sword after asking him to move out for not paying rent, Fox61 is reporting.

At the behest of one of King’s friends, the next day, police a well-being check on King and found him in the kitchen surrounded by blood, decapitated.

Police apprehended Thompson while he was driving on Bloomfield Avenue in Hartford, police said. At that time they found a piece of paper in Thompson’s glovebox claiming that he is a sovereign citizen and is therefore not subject to U.S. law. He did not answer questions, police said.

Police later found the samurai sword they believed was used in the killing in a nearby body of water.

