Armed And Dangerous 'Wolf' Wanted In Connection To Homicide

Kristin Palpini
Trevor “Wolf” Outlaw should be considered armed and dangerous, said Meriden Police who issued a Wanted poster on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Police are seeking “Wolf,” a man wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide.

Trevor “Wolf” Outlaw should be considered armed and dangerous, said Meriden Police who issued a "Wanted" poster on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Outlaw, 33, is also known as “Wolf,” “Wolfie,” and “F1.” 

There are seven outstanding warrants for his arrest over his alleged failure to appear in court to face multiple criminal charges. Those charges include criminal possession of a firearm, assault on the police, criminal attempt to commit assault on police, assault in the second degree, interfering with police, operating a drug factory, reckless driving, operating a vehicle under the influence, reckless endangerment first degree, violation of conditional discharge, and several other charges, police said.

Outlaw is 6’2” and weighs about 250-300 lbs. He has long dreadlocks and a tattoo of two hearts under his left eye, police said.

Outlaw should be considered dangerous and the public should not approach him if he is spotted, police said. People with information about Outlaw are asked to call police at (203) 630-4178.

