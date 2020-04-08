Alleged Double-Homicide Accomplice Is Charged With Helping Suspect Escape Police

A Connecticut woman has been arrested for helping the suspect in a double-homicide investigation stay on the run.

Shakela Marie Holley, 48, was arrested Aug. 3 in Bloomfield and charged with four counts of hindering prosecution second degree, police said. Police did not specify where Holley lives, but she has an address in New Britain listed on various online directories.

She is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

Holley allegedly has been helping Russell T. Smith, of Windsor, avoid police capture by providing him with ongoing financial assistance, police said.

Smith is a suspect in the killing of two brothers outside of a Bloomfield bar on Feb. 22. The U.S. Marshall is offering up to $5,000 reward for information leading to Smith’s arrest.

Smith faces two murder charges. Court has set bail at $5 million.

Smith is 5’10” and weighs 180 lbs., police said. He is black, is bald or has short hair.

The suspect “fancies himself a ladies man” police noted, and said he could be staying with friends or family in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, or New York.

Anyone with information about Smith is asked to call 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332). Do not approach Smith, police said, he could be armed and dangerous.

