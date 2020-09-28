Active Search: Police Seek Florida Vehicle With Gun Connected To Vehicle Break-Ins

Police are searching for a black vehicle, possibly with Florida plates, wanted in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins.

The person driving the vehicle reportedly “brandished a firearm” the last time it was spotted, police said.

On Monday, Sept. 28, at around 1 p.m., Rocky Hill Police said they are “actively searching” for the vehicle. Police said the car may have been involved in vehicle break-ins in the West End of town.

The photo provided came from the Whitewood area.

The vehicle was last seen in Newington.

Police are asking anyone who sees this vehicle to call 911 and the police immediately. Do not approach the individual, police said.

