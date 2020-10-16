Accused Stalker Shows Up Outside Victim's Second-Story Window

An alleged stalker was arrested after he turned up outside the second-story window of the victim’s dwelling.

On Thursday, Oct. 15, Milford Police responded to a report of an unwanted person at an East Broadway residence.

Scott Schaeffer, 36, of Glastonbury, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, stalking, and criminal trespass, police said.

After being previously “warned off the property,” Schaeffer allegedly stood outside on the porch of the second-story window asking to be let in the residence.

He is being held on a $20,000 bond.

