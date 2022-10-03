Accused Bank Robber From Hartford Nabbed After Chase, Bristol Crash, Police Say

A Connecticut man is behind bars after allegedly holding up a victim at a Webster Bank ATM at gunpoint.

The incident took place in Bristol around 11:20 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, at the bank located at 575 Farmington Ave.

According to Lt. Craig O'Connor of the Bristol Police, William Walker, age 31, of Hartford, held the victim at gunpoint and then fled in a dark-colored Honda.

Bristol Police located the vehicle attempting to leave and attempted to stop it before Walker took off taking police on a pursuit, O'Connor said.

The pursuit ended when Walker crashed in the area of North Street. He suffered minor injuries, O'Connor added.

He was taken into custody and charged with:

Robbery

Threatening

Larceny

Risk of injury

Breach of peace

Reckless driving

Engaging in pursuit

Disobeying an officer's signal

DUI

Operating an unregistered vehicle

Walker was held on a million-dollar bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Oct. 3.

Police did not say how much money was taken from the victim.

