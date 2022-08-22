57-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash On Bristol Roadway

A 57-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a Connecticut roadway.

The crash took place in Hartford County around 11:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 in Bristol on Redstone Hill Road.

Officers responded to the area for a reported motorcycle crash, said Lt. Patrick Krajewski, of the Bristol Police.

Upon arrival, officers located the man in the roadway, who was later pronounced dead, Krajewski said.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

The Bristol Police Department's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to investigate.

The initial investigation shows that the man was eastbound on Redstone Hill Road on his motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and crashed, police said.

If anyone witnessed this crash, please contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3038.

