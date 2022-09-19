47-Year-Old Killed After Being Ejected In East Plainville Crash

Contact Us
Kathy Reakes
A Connecticut man was killed after losing control of his vehicle and hitting a guardrail.
A 47-year-old Connecticut man was killed after being ejected during a single-vehicle crash.

The incident took place in Hartford County around 2:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in East Plainville.

According to Connecticut State Police, Kendall Alston, of Windsor, was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound on Route 72 in Plainville when for an unknown reason he struck the guardrail barrier on the left side of the roadway.

The impact caused Alston to be ejected, state police said.

Investigators said he suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case remains under investigation. 

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Trooper Benjamin Rafala at 860-534-1000 or through email at Benjamin.Rafala@ct.gov

Police are also asking anyone with dashcam video of the incident to contact Rafala.

