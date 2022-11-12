38-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Burlington Crash

Police are investigating a head-on crash that left a Connecticut man dead.

It happened in Hartford County around 6:05 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 in the town of Burlington.

A 2014 Ford Econoline E250 was traveling eastbound on Route 4, about a half-mile east of Route 179, and a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT was traveling westbound on Route 4, Connecticut State Police said.

A preliminary investigation indicates the Chevrolet crossed over the center median into the eastbound lane of traffic and collided head-on with the Ford van, said police.

The van came to an uncontrolled final rest off the right shoulder of Route 4 and the Chevy Sonic came to an uncontrolled final rest in the eastbound lane of travel, according to police.

The operator of the Chevy, identified as New Haven County resident Anthony Martocci, of Meriden, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The driver of the van, a 45-year-old Litchfield County resident, from Torrington, was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford with serious injuries.

