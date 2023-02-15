33-Year-Old Woman Killed After Car Crashes Into Guardrail On I-84 In Farmington

Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a single-vehicle crash that killed a 33-year-old Massachusettes woman on I-84.

The crash took place in Farmington around 10:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14 on I-84 westbound.

Hampden County resident Tiarra Thomas, of Springfield, was traveling westbound near Exit 39A in the left lane of three when for an unknown reason she lost control of her 2015 Ford Edge, state police said.

State police said the SUV then traveled into the left shoulder and collided with the metal beam guardrail, entered the grassy median, and came to rest.

Thomas sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision and she was pronounced dead at Hartford Hospital.

The case remains under investigation. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

Police are also asking anyone with a dash cam and who was in the area at the time of the crash to contact Dean.

