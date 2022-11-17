32-Year-Old CT Woman Killed In I-84 Crash In East Hartford

A 32-year-old Connecticut woman was killed on I-84 after she allegedly lost control of her vehicle and hit the back of a parked tractor-trailer.

The Hartford County crash happened around 9:05 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16 on I-84 in East Hartford, said the Connecticut State Police.

The crash took place when the tractor-trailer was parked on the right shoulder of I-84 eastbound, just east of Exit 56 off-ramp and Gabelman, driving a 2012 Nissan Altima, was traveling in the left lane of two eastbound in the same area, said the state police.

For an unknown reason, New Haven County resident Nicole Gabelman, of Middlebury, lost control of her car and veered across the right lane of travel into the right shoulder. The car then collided with the rear end of the tractor-trailer and hit the metal beam guardrail that was adjacent to the right shoulder, state police said.

Police said the truck driver, identified as Padam Rai, age 34, of Louisville, Kentucky, was not injured and refused medical treatment.

Gableman was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to disabling damage.

The case remains under investigation. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at Troop H, at 860-534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

Furthermore, if you have a vehicle equipped with a dash cam, and you were driving in the area at the time of the collision, you are also asked to contact Dean.

