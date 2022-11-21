3 Injured After SUV Strikes Van, Rolls Down Embankment On Route 2 In East Hartford

Three people suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Connecticut.

The Hartford County crash happened on Route 2 in East Hartford at about 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, Connecticut State Police said.

A 2011 Ford Escape XLT was traveling east near the Exit 5D off-ramp and the driver attempted to overtake a 2019 Ford Econoline E-450 Super by driving on the left shoulder, which narrows, authorities said.

Police said the driver of the Ford Escape tried to cut back into the left lane and struck the Ford Econoline.

The impact of the crash caused the Ford Escape to veer to the right and roll down an embankment, police said. Authorities said the back passenger was ejected.

Police said the driver of the Ford Escape, a 45-year-old Norwich man, and the back passenger, a 14-year-old Norwich boy, were seriously injured in the crash.

The front passenger, a 39-year-old Norwich woman, suffered minor injuries, police said.

The occupants of the Ford Econoline were not injured, authorities said.

State Police asked witnesses of the crash to call Trooper Dean at 860-534-1000 or email him at Michael.Dean@ct.gov.

