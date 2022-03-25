Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Clinton, Cromwell, East Haddam, East Hampton, Old Saybrook & Portland
  • New London
    serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • Tolland
    serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Breaking News: Man Flees After Leaving Infant On Hood Of Woman's Vehicle, CT State Police Say
Police & Fire

28-Year-Old Killed In Two-Car Hartford Crash

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Sigourney Street and Farmington in Hartford.
Sigourney Street and Farmington in Hartford. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a serious crash in Connecticut that left an Acura split in two after striking a utility pole, police said.

Hartford resident Larry Lugo was identified as the man killed in an overnight crash involving an Acura TL and BMW X5, according to officials.

The crash happened at approximately 10:30 p.m on Thursday, March 24 at the intersection of Sigourney Street and Farmington in Hartford.

Police said that the two vehicles were involved in a crash, and the Acura wound up striking a utility pole and splitting in two. Lugo - who was driving the Acura - was pronounced dead at the scene

He was the only person in the car.

Two men who were in the BMW were taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what caused the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Hartford Police Department by calling (860) 722-TIPS (8477). 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.