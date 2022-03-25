28-Year-Old Killed In Two-Car Hartford Crash

A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a serious crash in Connecticut that left an Acura split in two after striking a utility pole, police said.

Hartford resident Larry Lugo was identified as the man killed in an overnight crash involving an Acura TL and BMW X5, according to officials.

The crash happened at approximately 10:30 p.m on Thursday, March 24 at the intersection of Sigourney Street and Farmington in Hartford.

Police said that the two vehicles were involved in a crash, and the Acura wound up striking a utility pole and splitting in two. Lugo - who was driving the Acura - was pronounced dead at the scene

He was the only person in the car.

Two men who were in the BMW were taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what caused the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Hartford Police Department by calling (860) 722-TIPS (8477).

