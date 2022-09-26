2 Teens Killed In Multi-Vehicle Glastonbury Crash

A two-vehicle crash in Connecticut claimed the lives of two young people including an 18-year-old high school senior and a 15-year-old.

The Hartford County crash, between a motorcycle and an SUV, took place in Glastonbury around 7 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Hebron Avenue.

According to Capt. Mark Catania, of the Glastonbury Police, the department responded to the area near the Exit 2 on-ramp after another driver reported the crash.

When officers arrived they found a serious crash between a motorcycle and an SUV with numerous injuries, police said.

The motorcyclist, identified as Gordon "Mac" Southby, age 18, of Glastonbury, a senior at Glastonbury High School, and a 15-year-old rear seat passenger in the SUV were transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Southby died shortly after arriving at the hospital. The 15-year-old died later Sunday night, Catania said.

Police said all other occupants of the SUV were hospitalized for observation.

Identification of the 15-year-old passenger has not been released to allow the family time to provide notification, Catania said.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Glastonbury Police Department at 860-633-8301.

