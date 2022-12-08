1 Killed, Another Injured In Overnight Hartford Shooting

One man was killed and another injured in a shooting inside a Connecticut apartment.

The incident took place in Hartford around 9 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11 on Laurel St.

Hartford Police learned of the shooting when a man called 911 to report that he had been shot and another had been shot dead, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police.

Responding officers located the victims within an apartment. The surviving victim, a male in his 20s, was transported to an area hospital, where he is currently listed in critical, but stable condition, Boisvert said.

The second victim, identified as Simon Griffin, age 33, of Hartford was pronounced dead on the scene, he added.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

