Officer Injured After Cruiser Collides With Vehicle, Hits Parked Car In Manchester Incident

The incident happened in Hartford County on Thursday, Dec. 28 just before 7:15 a.m., when Manchester Police officers were dispatched to an active disturbance call.

According to the department, a marked patrol vehicle that was driving to the scene of this disturbance with lights and sirens activated had been traveling south on Main Street (Route 83) in the area of Pearl Street when another car abruptly turned left in front of it.

The two vehicles then collided in the roadway. After the initial impact, the cruiser then hit an unoccupied parked car and came to rest on the Salvation Army property on Main Street, police said.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was evaluated at a nearby hospital. The other driver was not injured, according to authorities.

The crash is now under investigation. Anyone who saw the incident is asked to call Sergeant Augusto at 860-645-5500.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hartford and receive free news updates.