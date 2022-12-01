WWE Belt Presented To CT Officer Who Was Injured In Double-Fatal Shooting

The WWE presented a belt to a Connecticut police officer who was shot while responding to an incident that killed two of his fellow officers.

Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato was shot in the leg while responding to an incident on Redstone Hill Road in Bristol at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

A suspect fatally shot Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, age 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, age 34, authorities said.

Police reported that Iurato called for backup while injured he was injured and fired the shot that killed the suspect.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Bristol Police Department reported that the WWE visited the Hartford XL Center recently and presented Iurato with his own belt.

"The WWE has been not only been a great support to our heroes LT. Dustin Demonte & SGT. Alex Hamzy's families, but also the Bristol Connecticut Police Department," the police department said. "Thank you for your Support!!! We appreciate YOU!"

