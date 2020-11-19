Websites Show Current Wait-Times To Take COVID-19 Tests In Connecticut

Hartford HealthCare has two websites offering current wait-times for people seeking to take a COVID-19 test.

The information comes at a time when long lines to get tested have been reported across Connecticut.

According to Hartford HealthCare's websites, on Thursday, around 1:30 p.m., nearly all of its testing sites had wait times of 1-2 hours or more. The lone standout was the urgent care center in Wethersfield on Silas Deane Highway where the wait was about 15 minutes for walk-ins.

Hartford HealthCare operates a network of hospitals, urgent care centers, and other health care facilities in Connecticut. Network locations include Backus, St. Vincent’s, and Hartford hospitals as well as 18 urgent care centers.

Current wait times for COVID-19 testing at Hartford HealthCare’s drive-up testing locations in Bridgeport, Hartford, Meriden, Newington, Norwich, Torrington, Westport, and Willimantic can be found at:

hartfordhealthcare.org/health-wellness/coronavirus/testing

Current wait times for COVID-19 testing at Hartford HealthCare’s urgent care centers - which include locations in Glastonbury, Vernon, West Hartford, Southington, Manchester, Avon, and Enfield, among other places - can be found at:

gohealthuc.com/connecticut#center-locator-anchor

Hartford HealthCare is just one place where people can get tested for COVID-19. Testing is also available at Community Health Centers, CVS, Trinity Health of New England, Yale-New Haven Health, and Walgreens.

CVS provides current information about available testing appointments at its stores. On Thursday, Nov. 19 around 1:30 p.m., most of them had no appointments left in the day.

To find COVID-19 testing sites near you, visit the state-run COVID-19 Test Locator at 211ct. Org.

If you know of another website offering up-to-date information about COVID-19 testing, email Kristin Palpini at kpalpini@dailyvoice.com.

