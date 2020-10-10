Website Lists Every CT School That Reported Positive COVID-19 Cases - Link Updated

In Connecticut, about 175 confirmed incidents of COVID-19 infections among elementary and secondary school students, faculty, and staff have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

So far, Waterbury has had the most wide-reaching outbreak with 29 reported infections.

About 90 Connecticut school districts have had to contend with infections and the aftermath, which can include sterilization and quarantine. Some districts have had to contend with multiple outbreaks.

The numbers come from the National Education Association, which is tracking reports of school-related COVID-19 incidents across the country. While NEA tracks both confirmed and unconfirmed COVID-19 cases, for the purposes of this article, only the confirmed cases are being considered.

The 175 COVID-19 cases in Connecticut private and public elementary and secondary schools include 111 students and 64 faculty or staff.

Waterbury, the school district that has seen the most COVID-19 infections, has had 29 confirmed cases altogether, including 26 students and 3 faculty or staff members. All of the infections were reported in September, except for 1 faculty or staff member that reported contracting COVID-19 in late-August.

The next largest outbreaks in Connecticut have been in Fairfield and Ledge Light districts.

Fairfield has had 17 confirmed cases altogether. It was reported on Sept. 28 that 14 students tested positive for COVID-19 and on Sept. 30, another 3 students were reported.

In Ledge Light, 3 students caught COVID-19 and 10 faculty or staff. The outbreak was reported in late-September.

In about 75 of the reported COVID-19 school district outbreaks, some measure of quarantine was put into action, according to the NEA.

To see how many students, faculty, and staff in your school district have reported cases of positive COVID-19 tests, visit the NEA database online.

