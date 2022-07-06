Contact Us
Two People, Dogs Rescued After Blaze Breaks Out At Simsbury Home

Authorities rescued two people and two dogs who were trapped in a Connecticut home after a fire broke out in the kitchen.
Authorities rescued two people and two dogs who were trapped in a Connecticut home after a fire broke out in the kitchen.

Officials reported that the fire broke out at a home in Simsbury, and police and firefighters responded at about 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6.

Two occupants of the home who had been trapped on the second floor due to smoke and heat were taken to the hospital as a precaution, the Simsbury Volunteer Fire Company said.

The dogs were not injured, officials said.

Firefighters reported that "heavy fire" was mainly contained to the kitchen area, and heat and smoke damage was seen throughout the house.

Officials did not specify where the home is located. 

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

