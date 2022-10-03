Separate Coyote Attacks On Dogs Reported In Burlington

Two dogs were attacked and injured by coyotes in separate attacks in Connecticut.

The Hartford County incidents took place in Burlington around dusk on Sunday, Oct. 2 in the Johnnycake Mountain Road area.

According to Burlington Police Animal Control Officer Katie Meskun, the first dog was attacked by two coyotes when he was let outside of his home.

The second attack took place close by when, again, a dog was let outside and attacked by a single coyote, Meskun said.

"Unfortunately, both dogs were bitten and pretty banged up from the attacks," she said.

The dogs, who were both up to date on their rabies vaccines, were treated by their veterinarians and given rabies boosters, Meskun said.

Meskun said animal owners should use care when letting their pets outside.

State conservation officials do not usually get involved unless the attacks become frequent, she added.

