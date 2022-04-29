Money Courier For Large-Scale Hartford Fentanyl Trafficking Ring Sentenced

A Connecticut man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison for his role in a fentanyl trafficking ring and for violating the conditions of his supervised release after a previous federal conviction.

Domingo Guzman, age 45, of Waterbury, was sentenced on Thursday, April 28, to a total of 114 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release, according to Leonard Boyle, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl on Nov. 22, Boyle said.

Guzman was on supervised release after serving time for a previous conviction at the time of his arrest, according to the report.

The US Attorney's Office reported that in July of 2019, the Drug Enforcement Agency's Hartford Task Force began investigating a drug trafficking organization based in Mexico that was distributing fentanyl and heroin in Connecticut.

Investigators found that members of the organization would receive kilograms of narcotics, mainly fentanyl, and distribute them to traffickers who sold them to street-level distributors, the report said.

Guzman collected the proceeds for members of the organizations, Boyle reported.

Between August and October of 2019, investigators seized more than $200,000 from members of the organization, the US Attorney's Office reported.

Boyle said members of the organization would store, process, and package fentanyl at several Hartford County locations, including:

An office space on Pratt Street in Hartford

An apartment in the Asylum Hill neighborhood in Hartford

An apartment in New Britain

On April 28, 2020, Guzman and several co-defendants were arrested, Boyle said.

That day, authorities reportedly also seized the following:

About $100,000 in cash

A firearm

Several thousand wax folds of suspected fentanyl

Items used in the processing and packaging of narcotics

