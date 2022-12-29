Man's Body Found Beside Garbage Dumpster In Bristol

Police are investigating after a man's body was found laying outside near a garbage dumpster in Connecticut.

The incident took place in Hartford County around 5:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 29 in Bristol.

Bristol PD officers responded to the area of 10 North Main St. for a dead adult male found laying outside near a garbage dumpster, said Lt. Geoffrey Lund, of the Bristol Police.

The man has been identified and his identity is being withheld pending the notification to the family.

Representatives of the Medical Examiner’s office responded to the scene and removed the body for autopsy, Lund said.

The manner of death is still under investigation, however, there is no known threat or concern to the community, Lund added.

Anyone with information should contact the Bristol Police at 860-584-3000.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

