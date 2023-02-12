Man Nabbed With Weapons In Carry-On Bag At Bradley Airport: Police

A man faces charges after weapons were found in his carry-on bag at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, according to authorities.

Just after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, Connecticut State Police troopers responded to the airport's TSA Security checkpoint for a report of an individual transporting a possible firearm in their carry-on luggage.

Investigating troopers identified the owner of the carry-on bag as, New London County resident Marvin Leggett, age 41, of Ledyard, and located a pellet gun, two magazines, and a folding knife in the bag, according to state police.

As a result, Leggett was taken into custody.

During the investigation, it was learned that Leggett was the subject of an active arrest warrant held by the New Britain Police Department.

Leggett was transported to the State Police barracks, where he was processed without incident and charged with the following:

Two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon,

Two counts of circumventing airport security, in violation.

Leggett was later released from state police custody on a $15,000 non-surety bond and turned over to the custody of the New Britain Police Department.

Leggett is scheduled for arraignment on Friday, March 10 at Hartford Superior Court.

