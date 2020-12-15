Local Holiday-Lights Maps Feature The Biggest And Best Home Displays In CT

You’ve heard about a lot of cool home holiday lights displays - but where are they?

In communities all over Connecticut, people are creating holiday lights maps to help others find the most outstanding decorations around.

Many of the maps are being featured in Facebook Groups and Google Maps. In some cases, local governments and businesses are creating maps and holding contests to see which is the best or wildest decorated house in town.

EAST HARTFORD

In East Hartford, the city is encouraging residents to register online for inclusion on a community holiday lights map as a fun way for everyone to celebrate the season while also practicing social distancing.

All participants are asked to keep their lights on through at least Dec. 25. One display will be chosen by the East Hartford Parks and Recreation Department to win a “prize pack” on Dec. 23.

So far there are about 25 locations on the map.

ENFIELD

Residents in Enfield have started a Facebook Group, “Christmas Lights and Decorations of Enfield CT,” to keep track of the best holiday lights. There isn’t a map, just a running list with photos of great displays in and nearby Enfield. In addition to locations, the group provides camaraderie to those who love to go nuts decorating for the holidays. On Tuesday, Dec. 15, there was a lively discussion about how best to protect your inflatable lawn ornaments during a storm.

NAUGATUCK

Naugatuck may have the holiday lights map with the most locations in Connecticut. Stored in Google Maps, as of Tuesday, Dec. 15, the “Christmas 2020” Naugatuck map had been viewed more than 1,500 times. While the map is loaded with locations, there aren’t any descriptions about what the display is - you’ll just have to trust it’s great.

SEYMOUR

In Seymour, residents have created a holiday lights map on Google with more than 65 locations for displays. Some of the locations are accompanied by photos of the displays.

PRESTON

Over in Preston, the town’s Department of Parks and Recreation has put together a map with more than 50 locations of holiday displays. Calling it the “Tour of Lights,” Parks and Rec staff estimate it will take more than 2 hours to see all of the displays.

The town is also holding a competition for the best light displays in several categories: Reason for the Season, Clark Griswold Award, and Winter Wonderland. The voting took place on Sunday, Dec. 13.

Preston’s holiday lights map is in PDF format and can be looked up or downloaded online.

Know any other Holiday Lights Maps for 2020?

Email Kristin Palpini, kpalpini@dailyvoice.com , for inclusion in a follow-up story.

