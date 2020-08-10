Here? Town-By-Town Data On Absent Distance-Learning Students

While distance learning appears to be going well in Connecticut, almost 10 percent of Hartford remote-learning students didn’t attend school the week of Sept. 21-25, the most recent information available.

Of the 9,839 distance-learning students in the Hartford School District, 978 of them didn’t log in for school the week of Sept. 21, according to the CT Mirror, which has developed a weekly town-by-town look at distance-learning attendance records. The data is pulled from the State Department of Education.

Overall, there are about 17,250 students in the Hartford School District.

On Tuesday, Oct. 6, Gov. Ned Lamont said that online education is going well in Connecticut with 97 percent of online learners participating. He said this is a big improvement from the sprint when 30 percent of people “never activated or logged on” to the district’s program.

The Connecticut Department of Education is now releasing weekly online-education attendance information for each school district. So far, the state has municipal data for the first three weeks of school from Sepy. 7-25. The state counts a student as “MIA” if he or she hasn’t attended school at least once during the week.

The data shows improvement since the first day of school. During the first week, 4.6 percent of distance-learners didn’t log in during the week. During the week of Sept. 21-25, 3.7 percent of distance-learners didn’t attend classes.

However, not all districts are performing at the same level. Here are the percentage of distance learning students that were “MIA” from various districts, Sept. 21-25:

New Haven - 6.7 percent

Waterbury - 2.5 percent

New Britain - 2.2 percent

West Hartford - 6.3 percent

Bridgeport - 2.1 percent

Fairfield - 1.6 percent

Mansfield - under 2 percent

Litchfield - 0 percent

To see how your district is doing visit CT Mirror's database.

