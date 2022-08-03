Hawk With Fishing Hook Stuck In Wing Rescued At Newington Pond

Authorities rescued a hawk that was found at a Connecticut pond with a fishing hook stuck in its wing.

Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police responded to the pond in Mill Park in the Hartford County town of Newington to help a Cooper's hawk, officials reported on Sunday, July 31.

Authorities waded into the water and cut a tree branch and a fishing lure off the wing of the hawk.

The hawk was brought to Christine's Critters Inc. in Weston, and was scheduled for an appointment with a veterinarian to remove a fishing hook that was embedded in its wing.

The animal is expected to make a full recovery, authorities said.

Newington Police Department and Connecticut State Police assisted with the rescue, CT Environmental Conservation Police said.

