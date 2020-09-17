Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
Return to your home site

Menu

Hartford Daily Voice serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Litchfield
    serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
News

Hartford Mayor Hospitalized Over Weekend; Hopes To Return Home Soon

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons Drapery29

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin has been hospitalized.

Bronin has colitis, a bowel disease. On Thursday, Sept. 17, the mayor said in a Twitter thread that he’s been managing the illness for more than a decade with medication and diet, but flare-ups happen. And over the weekend, one did.

Bronin checked into a hospital on his doctor’s recommendations and ended up staying longer than he expected doing tests and monitoring.

“So far going well,” said Bronin, who added that he should be home in a few days and look forward to being back in the office.

The mayor said he has been in touch with his team in Hartford, since he was hospitalized, to help keep city operations moving.

“I thought that it was something folks had a right to know,” Bronin said of his disclosure. “Hope to be fully back in action soon.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hartford Daily Voice!

Serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.