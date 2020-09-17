Hartford Mayor Hospitalized Over Weekend; Hopes To Return Home Soon

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin has been hospitalized.

Bronin has colitis, a bowel disease. On Thursday, Sept. 17, the mayor said in a Twitter thread that he’s been managing the illness for more than a decade with medication and diet, but flare-ups happen. And over the weekend, one did.

Bronin checked into a hospital on his doctor’s recommendations and ended up staying longer than he expected doing tests and monitoring.

“So far going well,” said Bronin, who added that he should be home in a few days and look forward to being back in the office.

The mayor said he has been in touch with his team in Hartford, since he was hospitalized, to help keep city operations moving.

“I thought that it was something folks had a right to know,” Bronin said of his disclosure. “Hope to be fully back in action soon.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.