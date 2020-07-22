Former UConn Basketball Star 'Sticks' Robinson Found Dead

Former UConn basketball star Stanley “Sticks” Robinson has died.

He was 32 years old.

Robinson played for the Huskies from 2006-2010. He finished his career with 1,231 points, 30th on UConn’s all-time list, according to NBC CT.

Robinson was born in Birmingham, Alabama.

The UConn Men's Basketball Team tweeted their condolences to the Robinson family.

“The UConn Basketball family grieves the loss of a great player and an even greater person, Stanley “Sticks” Robinson," said the tweet. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Stanley’s family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Sticks.”

There is no word on the cause of death at this time.

Robinson was found dead in his family Birmingham home on July 21, according to AL.com. He was pronounced dead on the scene. There were no signs of foul play or trauma.

