Flags At Half-Mast In Honor Of Local School-Shooting Victims

American flags across Connecticut will be flown at half-mast on Monday, Dec. 14.

By order of Gov. Ned Lamont, U.S. flags will be lowered in honor and remembrance of the 20 children and 6 adults who were killed eight years ago at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

Flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset. As no other flag should fly higher than the U.S., all other flags should be lowered as well, Lamont said in a press release.

“The memories of the twenty young children and six educators whose lives were tragically taken on that horrible morning eight years ago will forever remain in our hearts,” Governor Lamont said. “We can continue to honor them by performing acts of kindness, love, and humanity that brighten the lives of others and bring comfort to our community.”

The victims were: “beautiful children” – Charlotte, Daniel, Olivia, Josephine, Ana, Dylan, Madeleine, Catherine, Chase, Jesse, James, Grace, Emilie, Jack, Noah, Caroline, Jessica, Benjamin, Avielle, and Allison – and “courageous adults” – Dawn, Mary, Vicki, Lauren, Rachel, and Anne Marie, according to Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

On Dec. 14, 2012, a 20-year-old Newtown man killed his mother before going to Sandy Hook elementary school where he proceeded to fatally shoot young children and school staff. As police closed in on him, the shooter fatally shot himself.

